Annual food drive planning gearing up

The Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT met in regular session Wednesday at Jackson County Memorial Hospital.

The coalition voted on a new vision statement at the meeting—“JCCHAT will promote strategies through collaboration to ignite a culture of healthy lifestyles for all citizens of Jackson County.”

Part of the collaboration and focus of JCCHAT can be seen in their relationship with the annual Harvest for the Hungry food drive that provides non-perishable items for the Community Cupboard.

By partnering with Southwest Oklahoma Community Action Group and Molly Reed, who began working on the program when she was only 12-years-old, the group reaches citizens throughout Jackson County.

As Molly Reed prepares to hand over her responsibilities as director of the annual food drive, the task of finding an organization or group to take over was presented to the coalition.

“It’s uplifting to see cubbies (scouts) trying to help, carrying bags that are bigger than they are and men and women from the base ready to help,” Reed said. “It truly is a community effort.”

The food drive covers 21 areas of Altus. United Supermarkets donates bags that are handed out in those areas and picked up by volunteers. According to Reed, the endeavor couldn’t survive without volunteer help.

Businesses around the community donate print services, meals for volunteers, and locations to meet and sort donations. Local groups provide volunteers to distribute bags and collect donations, while civic clubs get the word out about the worthiness of the cause.

Last year, Reed estimated that 12,000 bags were collected and donated to the Community Cupboard.

The initial planning meeting for this year’s Harvest for the Hungry Food Drive is scheduled for Sept. 25 at noon at Days Inn at 2804 N. Main St.

Soon, the coalition will be evaluating their Community Health Assessment to determine how they and the five subcommittees under JCCHAT have faired in the last five years and determine what goals and steps they wish to make for the next five years.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.