Police log for Sept. 8-12 provided

Incidents

Friday

9:13 a.m., Man with a gun, Davis Street

11:12 a.m., Loud unusual noise, Ridgecrest Apartments

1:40 p.m., Fire, E. CR 157 and S. CR 206

4:23 p.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

6:03 p.m., Larceny, 1307 N. Hudson St.

6:31 p.m., Fight, 821 E. Broadway St.

7:45 p.m., Hit and run, 1132 N. Main St.

Saturday

7:35 a.m., Loud unusual noise, Blain and Bradford streets

11:01 a.m., Larceny shoplifting, 2500 N. Main St.

11:37 a.m., Larceny, 820 E. Pecan St.

12:06 p.m., Fight, 421 N. Main St.

6:02 p.m., Warrants, 1305 Springfield St.

8:50 p.m., Warrants, 1132 W. Frisco St.

10:15 p.m. Burglary, 1420 W. Victory St.

10:38 p.m., Larceny, 1515 Canterbury Blvd.

Sunday

12:49 a.m., Fire, 2000 E. Tamarack Road

3:37 a.m., Larceny, 1101 Union Circle

4:21 a.m., Loud unusual noise, Jackson and Nona streets

7:59 p.m., Fire, SH 6

Monday

2:41 a.m., Loud unusual noise, 500 block West Broadway Street

10:54 a.m., Assault and battery, 509 S. Main St.

4:19 p.m., Fire, Prairie Hill Road

5:19 p.m., Larceny, 509 S. Navajoe Rd.

5:57 p.m., Burglary, 1100 S. Kennedy St.

7:20 p.m., Larceny, 800 N. Main St.

Tuesday

12:39 a.m., Warrants, 1004 Gene St.

1:51 a.m., Intoxicated person, West Tamarack Road

Arrests

Friday

Catherine J. Burgess, 59, driving under suspension.

Sonia Duron, 33, failure of driver or front seat passenger to wear safety belts.

Victoria Estraca, 43, domestic abuse: commits assault and battery.

Ryan McKenzie Fields, 22, accessory after the fact.

Heather Faith Payne, 28, shoplifting.

Marielle Smith, 24, second-degree murder.

Saturday

James Kevin Buchanan, 45, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.

Michael Anthony Inge, 32, petit larceny.

Jessie Wayne Johnson, 20, driving under revocation.

Sunday

William Lynn Butcher, 59, aggravated driving under the influence.

Robert Owen Chambers, 54, drives a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Yates Webb Harrill, 37, domestic abuse: commits assault and battery.

Glenn Arlie New, 30, falsely personates another.

Michael Ray Walters, 25, domestic abuse: commits assault and battery.

Monday

Keith Ray Hudson, 55, hold for Greer County.

Tuesday

Jose Cayetano Andrade Garcia, 26, writ of habeas corpus.