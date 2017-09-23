JCMH department recognized

Jackson County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department was recently recognized by fellow hospitals for their superior efforts in timely STEMI—ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction—protocol management.

A STEMI is a more severe type of heart attack and requires immediate treatment at a Cath Lab. The nearest Cath Lab to Altus is Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton. JCMH protocol—along with the American Heart Association recommendations—requires catheter treatment within 90 minutes. When factoring in time to diagnose the symptoms as well as the drive to the nearest Lab, JCMH has frequently comes in under the time requirement.

The Oklahoma Department of Health has complimented JCMH on their appreciation of the JCMH ER Staff on their commitment to excellence, following the state set trauma guidelines, and not sending unneeded traumas outside of our region.

Comanche County brought the Integris Baptist Lean program director to JCMH to map out our protocol to share with other facilities in our region.

JCMH reviews their arrival to transfer times along with Comanche County reviewing arrival to cath lab times, ensuring if there are any delays, the process can be corrected immediately. A heart attack can display misleading symptoms such as heart burn and indigestion, arm pain, back pain or even jaw pain. It is important to be able to share your health history when symptoms began as well as other past health problems. The faster health professionals can narrow down the cause of the pain, the faster you can get the proper treatment.

Currently, when a heart attack (MI) is suspected, the emergency department notifies Jackson County EMS service that a code purple is in the ER. An EMS crew is always available and Jackson County EMS makes this transfer a priority.

“When the standard was first released we felt it would be a challenge to transfer patients 55 miles within the 90 minute time limit. We worked with EMS and our own staff to ensure that everyone knew the process,” ER Nurse Manager Cheryl Simco said. “Meeting this time allows for the least amount of damage to the heart from the MI, and gives us the best outcomes possible. The system works well when we work as a team with our JC EMS for rapid transport”.

JCMH ER is committed to continue to move upward and give excellent care and provide safe, high-quality care day and night. The JCMH ER is staffed by Board Certified physicians and Registered Nurses and provides emergency care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Recognized for their timely intervention for STEMI management are some members of the Jackson County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department staff. They are, from left, Emergency Department Nurse Manager Cheryl Simco RN, Mary Jencks, RN, Tifani Acosta, RN, Julian Lowell, RN, and Rian McMahon, RN. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_IMG_5043RGB.jpg Recognized for their timely intervention for STEMI management are some members of the Jackson County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department staff. They are, from left, Emergency Department Nurse Manager Cheryl Simco RN, Mary Jencks, RN, Tifani Acosta, RN, Julian Lowell, RN, and Rian McMahon, RN. Courtesy photo

Timely intervention saves lives