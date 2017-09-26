Altus police continue their search for the vehicle and driver suspected in hit-and-run that resulted in pedestrian’s injuries

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy reports that Altus police continue their search for a vehicle involved in a hit and run accident that was reported Thursday, Sept. 21, around 8:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South Navajo.

The victim, 62-year-old Jerry Lee Ashford, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a pickup. The vehicle and its driver have yet to be found.

The pickup is described as a white Ford, two-tone in color, F-150 extended cab pickup, approximately a 1997-2003 model with a tool box in the bed of the truck. The pickup is white over light blue or white over light grey.

This vehicle was last seen headed eastbound in the 700 block of East Broadway. Police believe there is damage to the right front portion of the vehicle. There is no description of the driver.

The victim suffered several broken bones, head injuries, and other internal injuries, was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital, and later flown to an Oklahoma City hospital where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

Altus police are asking local citizens for help in locating the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information about this hit and run accident is encouraged to contact Altus police at 580 482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-tips (8477).

Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.