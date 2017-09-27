Former Frederick resident honored

Howard Neely, formerly of Frederick, was presented a quilt from American Hero Quilts.

American Hero Quilts provides patriotic quilts to wounded soldiers and veterans. They have over 800 volunteers participating in the program. As of the first of the year, they have provided over 23,000 quilts to deserving men and women and their families. Their quilts are sent to Madigan Hospital at Joint Base Lewis McChord as well as other Warrior Transition Centers across the U.S.

Howard is now 88-years-old and under hospice care in a care facility in Tacoma, Wash.

Neely was born in Frederick in 1928, where he was raised before eventually joining the Air Force. He served 25 years and it is the reason that he settled in the Tacoma area. He was at McChord Air Force Base.

It was a very emotional day for Howard,” his stepdaughter Treva Bailey said. “He was given this quilt and thanked for his years of service to his country and he is so proud of this beautiful handmade quilt.”

To find out more about America Hero Quilts, visit americanheroquilts.com.

Howard Neely, formerly of Frederick, was presented with a handmade patriotic quilt from American Hero Quilt. Hospice workers Ann Jones and Rachel Codiga presented Neely with the quilt. From left are hospice workers Jones, Codiga, Doris Neely and Howard Neely. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_HowardNeely.jpg Howard Neely, formerly of Frederick, was presented with a handmade patriotic quilt from American Hero Quilt. Hospice workers Ann Jones and Rachel Codiga presented Neely with the quilt. From left are hospice workers Jones, Codiga, Doris Neely and Howard Neely. Courtesy photo

By Kathleen Guill kguill@civitasmedia.com

