Town of Olusteeawarded $20,000check by OMPA

(Olustee) — The Town of Olustee was presented a $20,000 check by the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority during a recent council meeting, recognizing the town for being officially certified in the Competitive Utility Program (CUP).

OMPA is the city’s wholesale power supplier. Olustee’s certification was approved by the OMPA board at its July meeting.

CUP is a voluntary program, started in 1995, that provides OMPA’s 42 members with a way to evaluate and improve the operation of their electric utility, and make them batter able to compete in the electric utility industry. The program provides two types of reward —recognition, in the form of certification; and financial rewards, which include the check for $20,000.

This is the first time for Olustee to be certified in the program.

Olustee will also receive 1.5 points in credit toward its wholesale power bill during winter months for awards that met additional criteria related to transfers to the general fund.

CUP-certified members can be re-certified in the program every two years, and they are eligible for the $20,000 award each year.

Kim Keller is Olustee’s CUP Coordinator.

The Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority is a wholesale power company owned by 42 municipal electric utilities. OMPA provides economies of scale in power generation and related services to support community-owned electric utilities. The members of OMPA serve approximately 250,000 Oklahomans.