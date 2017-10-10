Residents comfort Harvey victims

Creativity knows no age, and a group of residents at English Village Manor have been putting their creative talents to use making pillows for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The idea came from their Bible study leader, Kim Murphy, who has been spending her Tuesdays with the English Village residents for the last month. After seeing what the English Village residents could do with fabric in their first-place rag quilt entry in the Jackson County Fair in August, Murphy suggested they put those talents to use again.

The residents used pillowcases in vibrant colors to make square throw pillows stuffed with cotton filling. To go with them, Murphy purchased small blankets.

With the help of Operation Care and Strong Tower Ministries, the pillows and blankets will be going to Holiday Lake, Texas.

“It’s a poor community that is made up of mostly factory-workers,” Operation Director Angela Ybarra said. “It’s a suburb of Houston, so there’s still a need there.”

According to National Public Radio, the city of Houston has about 450 petrochemical plants, making it one of the biggest oil refining hubs in the world. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 11.2 million workers were employed in March 2017 in the FEMA-designated disaster counties, including Brazoria County where Holiday Lakes is located.

Through their shared creativity, the residents of English Village Manor were able to come together and fellowship with each other for a common goal — sending comfort to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Back row from left: Michael Ayers, Geri Lewis, Kim Murphy, Sue Tice, Jossa Silva, Maryanne Stidham, Billy Price, Danielle McGlothin, Pastor Ruben Ybarra and Angela Ybarra. Front row from left: Patricia Foster, Francisco McGlothin, Wanda McBride, Donna Prinos and Donna Catrell. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pillows.jpg Back row from left: Michael Ayers, Geri Lewis, Kim Murphy, Sue Tice, Jossa Silva, Maryanne Stidham, Billy Price, Danielle McGlothin, Pastor Ruben Ybarra and Angela Ybarra. Front row from left: Patricia Foster, Francisco McGlothin, Wanda McBride, Donna Prinos and Donna Catrell. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pillows-CMYK.jpg Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

Pillows, blankets head to TX

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

