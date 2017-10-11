Muralist, Bob Palmer, lends his skill to Olustee during Oklahoma Arts Institute fall workshop

After Oklahoma Summer Arts end at Quartz Mountain, fall workshops begin. For two weekends, adult professionals in education and the humanities are given the opportunity to participate in lectures through the Oklahoma Arts Institute. This year, Olustee benefited from the fall workshop with a mural.

Bob Palmer, the muralist who created the mural at Bass Pro Shop at Bricktown in Oklahoma City, was the leader of the Olustee Mural Project that provided a hands-on learning experience to a few workshop participants.

Palmer has done murals for schools, churches, restaurants, automobile dealerships and other small towns across Oklahoma, as well as the House of Representatives Chamber in Oklahoma City.

Palmer says that he loves learning about the heritage of small towns and helping them visualize their uniqueness through the projects.

The mural in downtown Olustee covered a 20-foot-by-100-foot outdoor wall. The project began Oct. 6 and took two days to complete.

Olustee Town Executive Assistant Kim Keller says that Palmer’s love of Oklahoma history made the experience an exciting one.

“I gave him artistic license with the project,” Keller said. “He included Bat Masterson, the Army scout, and did an incredible job giving it a historic feel.”

The mural depicts a scene that included Masterson and his cowboy companions herding longhorn cattle across a calm river with mountains faintly rising in the distance and is completed with Oklahoma wildlife, including a soaring hawk and a sneaking coyote. To finish the mural, a sign reading Olustee points the herders toward town.

During the workshop, participants were involved in the process from beginning to end, learning the skills involved in mural painting to take back to their own communities.

Courtesy photo The completed mural produced by the Olustee Mural Project. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Mural2.jpg Courtesy photo The completed mural produced by the Olustee Mural Project. Muralist Bob Palmer, Barbara Burleson of Altus, Sherri Denny of Lawton, Tracey Bauer of Edmond, Lisa Core Cox of Stillwater, and Cynthia Couch Rodriguez of Oklahoma City pose next to their completed mural in Olustee. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Mural1.jpg Muralist Bob Palmer, Barbara Burleson of Altus, Sherri Denny of Lawton, Tracey Bauer of Edmond, Lisa Core Cox of Stillwater, and Cynthia Couch Rodriguez of Oklahoma City pose next to their completed mural in Olustee.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

