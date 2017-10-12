Altus community calendar events provided

Please submit all items by noon to run the next publication day. All submissions must include a street address where the event will be held and a contact name, phone number or email address.

Red River Federal Credit Union will celebrate International Credit Union Day on Thursday, Oct. 19.

According to a press release, Red River Federal Credit Union celebrates ICU Day because it believes the not-for-profit structure and people-first principles of credit unions make them the ideal financial partners for all people.

The public is welcome to stop by one of the Red River Federal Credit Union locations that day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for popcorn and a soda pop.

An ongoing after school ministry titled Bringing Love And Sharing Truth (BLAST) is being held at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday’s in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Altus, 800 N. Forrest. The event is for all 5th and 6th graders in Altus and has been providing this time of food, fun, help with homework, and Bible stories, for the past 15 years. Enrollment forms are available at the church office from 9:00 a.m. through 2 p.m., Monday – Friday. For more information call 580-482-1775.

The Altus Police Department is now accepting candy donations for Spooky Town at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. For more information, contact APD at 580-481-2296.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Jackson County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road beginning from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

An ongoing seasonal influenza vaccination clinic is scheduled at the Tillman County Health Department at 401 W. Tamarack Road from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the Tillman County Health Department at 580-335-2163.

Farm City Week is scheduled today through Thursday with Farm Tours and Tractor Driving for Altus Air Force Base today and an Irrigation Educational Tour at 8 a.m. Oct. 12. Activites conclude with the Annual Farm City Week Banquet and Awards at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Altus High School Cafeteria. Tickets are $20. For more information call 580-482-0210.

A Blue Cross/Blue Shield Insurance Update information meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the Tamarack Assisted Living Center at 1224 E. Tamarack Road in Altus. Kim Troy will be giving a presentation about updates to the 2018 Federal Employee Program. This event is open to the public. For more information contact Ida Fay Winters at 580-482-8934.

A Men of Faith in Action breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 a.m. at Altus First United Methodist Church Family Life Center at 317 N. Main St. This event is open to men of all ages. For more information contact Henry Hartsell at 580-649-9848.

A free Tai Chi class is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 16 at the Altus Public Library at 421 N. Hudson St. The class is held each Monday and Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for eight weeks. The class is designed to assist seniors in fall prevention but is open to anyone. To enroll, contact the Altus Public Library at 580-477-2890.

The American Red Cross has a meeting scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Red Cross Chapter at 905 N. Willard St. For more information call 580-482-5303.

An AARP Driver Safety Program class is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at The Towers at 101 E. Commerce St. in Altus. Tuition is $20, or $15 for AARP members. For more information contact James Molledahl at 580-471-5310.

Three Cash Handling sessions are scheduled on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost for Oklahoma Association of Public Treasurers and Altus Chamber of Commerce members is $75. The cost for non-members is $100. For more information contact Debbie Davis at ddavis@altusok.gov.

The FOP Lodge 120 is sponsoring Spooky Town scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at Safety Town behind Imagination Station Park on Falcon Road. This event is free and open to the public. Candy donations can be made at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. beginning Oct. 1. For more information contact APD at 580-481-2296.

The Longest Day Alzheimer’s Association Fundraising and Awareness Event is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St. in Altus. For more information contact Debbie New at 580-482-7308.