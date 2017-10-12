Posted on by

Following his blocks


Hobart Bearcat runner Gabriel Martinez glances back to make sure he’s free on a touchdown run last Saturday at Altus Junior High. The Hobart team participates in the City of Altus’ Parks and Recreation first and second grade league.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Hobart Bearcat first and second grade Bearcats runner Gabriel Martinez (7) follows a block on his way to a touchdown.


Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

Hobart Bearcat runner Gabriel Martinez glances back to make sure he’s free on a touchdown run last Saturday at Altus Junior High. The Hobart team participates in the City of Altus’ Parks and Recreation first and second grade league.

Hobart Bearcat first and second grade Bearcats runner Gabriel Martinez (7) follows a block on his way to a touchdown.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_HobartBearcats2.jpgRick Carpenter | Altus Times

Hobart Bearcat runner Gabriel Martinez glances back to make sure he’s free on a touchdown run last Saturday at Altus Junior High. The Hobart team participates in the City of Altus’ Parks and Recreation first and second grade league.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_HobartBearcats2Grayscale.jpgHobart Bearcat runner Gabriel Martinez glances back to make sure he’s free on a touchdown run last Saturday at Altus Junior High. The Hobart team participates in the City of Altus’ Parks and Recreation first and second grade league. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_HobartBearcats1.jpgRick Carpenter | Altus Times

Hobart Bearcat first and second grade Bearcats runner Gabriel Martinez (7) follows a block on his way to a touchdown.
http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_HobartBearcats1Grayscale.jpgHobart Bearcat first and second grade Bearcats runner Gabriel Martinez (7) follows a block on his way to a touchdown. Rick Carpenter | Altus Times

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

3:55 pm |    

The Bulldogs look to bounce back against the El Reno Indians

The Bulldogs look to bounce back against the El Reno Indians
3:53 pm |    

Muralist, Bob Palmer, lends his skill to Olustee during Oklahoma Arts Institute fall workshop

Muralist, Bob Palmer, lends his skill to Olustee during Oklahoma Arts Institute fall workshop
9:07 pm |    

Senior Spotlight Series: Brenden Phillips

Senior Spotlight Series: Brenden Phillips
comments powered by Disqus