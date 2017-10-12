Street Director calls Carver Road project basically finished

Construction on a mile section of Carver Road is basically done, according to Altus Street Director Chad Osborne. The project that began in early August has seen some delay due to the unseasonable rain during the last two months, but is scheduled to be completely done by spring.

Carver Road is unique in that it runs straight through the boundary separating property owned by the City of Altus and property owned by Jackson County. While the split could raise questions concerning who is responsible for the upkeep of the road, it is the very thing that has made the project a possibility.

According to Osborne, the project was estimated to cost the City of Altus $400,000 if contracted out, but by doing the work with city and county staff, they were able to lower the estimated cost to $150,000 — a number Osborne doesn’t expect to reach when the project is completely finished.

According to Osborne, working alone, each entity would have had to contract out to get the road work done—an expense outside of each entity’s budget—in order to keep crew members available for daily tasks throughout Altus.

“This is the way things should be,” Osborne said. “When the city and county work together, that’s how we get things done.”

Another go-round with a grader and a layer of seal coat when temperatures cool off a bit more will help keep moisture out this winter, he said. Traffic will pack the sealant giving it a hard coating by spring when the final layer of sealant can be added, officially bringing the project to a close.

With agricultural and industrial traffic, Osborne expects the coating to be ready when the weather begins to warm up again. And with cotton harvesting about to begin, he expects farmers to see an improvement driving down the road.

Though the rain was a delay for all of the Street Department’s projects, Osborne is proud of the two projects they’ve completed this summer — the overlay on A Street and the one-mile section of Carver Road. Both are areas of high traffic that were in dire need of repair, according to Osborne. He hopes to have more similar projects started in the months to come.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

