Cotton tours show impact

Farm City Week continued Wednesday with cotton tours at the Jackson County Expo Center. Morning and afternoon tours shuttled civilian and military personnel to cotton gins in Altus to give a glimpse into the world of agriculture and how the two industries relate.

The tour began with a visit to Great Plains Commodities on U.S. 62 and then a trek to Humphrey’s Cooperative south of Altus. After a luncheon catered by Billy Sims Barbecue, Western Equipment brought out harvesting equipment and gave participants a chance to sit in the driver’s seat of a working John Deere tractor.

“For military personnel and their families, moving to southwest Oklahoma may seem like the end of the world,” Danna Robinson said. “But I’m connected with the farming and military communities through my family, and I think it gives us all hope when they work together and understand each other.”

By demonstrating the role farming and agriculture have on the economy and culture of southwest Oklahoma, those who are unfamiliar with the practices of a cotton- and wheat-growing heritage can better understand their value.

Col. Eric Carney, Commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus AFB, was excited about his first cotton tour.

“Every time my family and I move to a new base, we try to get to know the community and learn as much about it as possible,” Carney said. “It’s a beautiful day and I can’t wait to see where it takes us.”

Just as Farm City Week emphasizes an understanding between the military and agriculture communities, it also gives civilians the opportunity to better understand how both industries contribute to the economic growth of southwest Oklahoma.

Farm City Week events continued today with an irrigation tour that took participants to Quartz Mountain Nature Park to tour the dam at Lake Altus-Lugert to show how the water supply affects both military and agriculture missions.

For more information contact Bonnie McAskill at 580-482-0210.

