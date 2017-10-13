Chamber honors Bates, Beckner with top Farm City Awards

The Altus Chamber of Commerce presented the 2017 Farm City Generations Award to Jason Bates, second from left, for his dedication and hard work in helping operate one of the area’s largest farming operations, Bates Brothers and Sons. Cameron Dole of KWHW Radio presented the award to Bates and had his mother, Debbie Bates, join him on stage Thursday night. The Farm City Generations Award honors a top producer under the age of 40.

