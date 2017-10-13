Standoff ends in arrest

Altus Police report that 37-year-old Joshua Mealer has been taken into custody after engaging in a standoff with police that lasted about four hours and generated a lockdown at two local schools.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, police attempted to arrest Mealer at 1407 N. Thomas St., Apt. 8 on several felonious warrants in Greer County totaling more than $300,000. Police believed that Mealer, who would not open the door, was inside with a firearm.

After failed negotiations, police deployed tear gas that did not bring Mealer out of the apartment. About an hour later, police forced entry into the apartment and located Mealer hiding in a crawl space under the apartment complex.

At that point, Mealer was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Jackson County Jail where he awaits being transported back to Greer County. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Mealer was charged with blackmail in September and an arrest warrant was filed with the district attorney in Mangum.

Located nearby, the Altus Early Childhood Center and Altus Intermediate School were placed on lockdown.

According to a spokesperson for the Altus Public Schools, the lockdown protocol is in place to keep students safe. Altus Police gave the all-clear at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in time for the end of the school day.

Assisting Altus police in the apprehension of the suspect was the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Hollis police department with the use of their K-9 unit and the Altus office of Probation and Parole.

