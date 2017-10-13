Defendants make initial appearances

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby.

Angel Parkerson, 28 of Oklahoma City, was charged with three counts of obtaining money under false pretenses. A court date is scheduled for Parkerson Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. with a $100,000 bond.

Brady Hester, 47 of Altus, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender. A court date is scheduled for Hester Nov. 1 at 1:15 p.m. with a $25,000 bond.

John Lee, 49 of Hobart, was charged with impersonating a police officer. A court date is scheduled for Lee Oct. 27 at 1:15 p.m. with a $25,000 bond.

Hayden Myrick, 25 of Quanah, Texas, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a driver’s license and speeding. Myrick pleaded guilty to the charges and was given seven days in jail with credit for seven days served, a $200 fine and court costs.

Carolyn Barber, 52 of Altus, was charged with uttering forged documents in 2005. A court date is scheduled for Barber Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m. with a $5,000 bond.

Jesus Escobedo, 27 of Mangum, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and driving with a revoked license in 2015. A court date is scheduled for Escobedo Oct. 18 at 1:30 p.m. with a $1,100 cash bond.

First appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. Main St. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.