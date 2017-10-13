Posted on by

Police Log for Oct. 12-13 provided


Incidents

Thursday

12:39 a.m., Ambulance service, 2912 Laurel Circle

10:15 a.m., Warrants, 1407 N. Thomas St.

4:12 p.m., Fire, 1320 E. F St.

6:59 p.m., Fight, 2600 Cedar Creek Drive

11:05 p.m., Man with a gun, Union Circle

Friday

1:56 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1300 block Spruce Street

4:34 a.m., Check suspicious subject, 1120 N. Main St.

Arrests

Thursday

Rebecca Arreguin, 28, failure to pay or appear.

Catrina Marie Crabtree, 35, failure to pay or appear.

Roger Hernandez Gonzales, 51, failure to appear.

Joshua Lee Mealer, 37, failure to appear.

Angel Dawn Parkerson, 28, intent to cheat and defraud.

Christin Taylor Skinner, 25, maliciously injures, defaces or destroys other’s real or personal property.

