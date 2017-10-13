High rainfall could mean mild winter but higher fire risk

On June 4, 1891, Frazer, a settlement located on Bitter Creek in Jackson County, was hit with a flash flood that resulted in the settlement’s move two and a half miles east to higher ground to what is now called Altus.

Though the Oklahoma Mesonet reports that rainfall in Altus reached 11.45 inches in the last three months, there are still “Pray for rain” signs posted around southwest Oklahoma.

While the region is starting off autumn with more moisture in the ground than usual, there are parts of Oklahoma that are seeing abnormally low levels of rainfall.

Southeast Oklahoma experienced its driest September on record, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, and the average rainfall for the state as of September was 2.6 inches, 0.93 inches below the normal average.

After the five-year drought from 2010 to 2015, rainfall is still a precious commodity, but as it begins to give way to drier conditions, fire becomes more of a hazard.

Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor isn’t issuing any drought warnings for southwest Oklahoma. Likewise, Oklahoma Forestry services haven’t issued any burn bans for the state, but with the natural progress of the season, harsher weather conditions could change that.

“Fire danger depends on how dry and warm it gets this winter,” City of Altus Emergency Management Director Lloyd Colston said. “I have hopes for a mild winter, which might mean we won’t have ice storms, but that would also mean there might be a higher risk of wildfires.”

With the next three months’ climate outlook showing an above average temperature and equal chances of precipitation, Colston says there’s still a chance that southwest Oklahoma will cross the border to below average precipitation.

“I’d like to think we’re in for a milder winter, but I remember that Frazer flooded during a drought cycle,” Colston said. “It all depends on the climate, and that’s only a prediction.”

OK-FIRE training is scheduled to be held in Altus Nov. 16 between 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that will allow attendees to get a hands-on experience with the OK-FIRE website developed by the Oklahoma Mesonet that gives weather-based decision-support for wildland fire management. You can register on their website at www.mesonet.org. The location of the training is to be announced at a later date.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

On June 4, 1891, Frazer, a settlement located on Bitter Creek in Jackson County, was hit with a flash flood that resulted in the settlement’s move two and a half miles east to higher ground to what is now called Altus.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.