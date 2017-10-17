Bates learned to work from an early age

Jason Bates says he knew from his early days in Navajo School that we was not cut out to stay inside.

“As the oldest boy, I had to work as soon as I could walk,” he said Monday afternoon at the Bates Brothers and Sons headquarters west of Altus. His father, Joe Bob, estimates Jason started driving a pickup by age 6, a tractor by age 12 and a combine by 15.

And he hasn’t let up.

The Altus Chamber of Commerce honored Bates Thursday night with the 2017 Farm City Generations Award, an honor given to a farmer who — under the age of 40 — has excelled at the family business. Bates turns 35 this week.

Jason has taken on management responsibilities from his father, and uncle, John, who started in the trucking business in 1979 and together started a farming operation in 1987. Jason and his younger brother, Sean, now take on addtional responsibitilities since they became partners with their dad and uncle.

Bates Brothers and Sons farms close to 10,000 acres in Jackson, Tillman, Greer and Kiowa counties. They mainly grow cotton on 8,700 acres but also grow wheat and graze about 275 cattle on farm land. On Monday, the brothers and Joe were moving cattle from a pasture to a feeding area near their barn.

After just making payments to keep the banker happy and tightening the home budget for years during five years of drought, this year’s crop looks great, he said.

“It’s been about 10 years since we’ve had a good crop,” Jason said. “It will help us catch back up.”

Joe Bob Bates estimated the business’s cotton crop should bring about $900 an acre. Do the math and that could bring in about $7.8 million. They have crop loans to pay off as well as well as expensive machinery payments, salaries and property taxes.

That will help since he said from their three sources of income, they only get paid three times a year: when the cotton comes in, when the wheat comes in and when they sell off their cattle, which are currently weighing in at about 1,030 pounds each.

Most of the wheat they grow they use in cotton fields to keep the soil from blowing away during the non-growing season. He said cotton is still the most profitable crop grown in the area, but the weather plays a huge role. This year’s wet spring filled reservoirs and kept the plants moist.

From an early age, Jason said he learned that if he got to spend July 4th with his family, it was going to be a good year. That meant the rains fell through the end of June and they had a bit of a break before constantly moving 60 rows of irrigation tubing from one field to the next, day after day.

His own sons, Kobe, 16, and Kelby, 11, have taken to some of those chores their father once despised. It’s part of passing the torch to the next generation.

Jason remembers the first time he drove a tractor in a wheat field. The slow monotonous plowing left him bored. But he loved the faster pace of the combine, racing back and forth harvesting the cotton. Now that he’s in management, he doesn’t have the luxury of either of those.

“Now that I’m in management, if I’m stuck on a tractor, I feel like something else needs to be done,” Jason said.

His current lifestyle includes going to Altus High School football games to watch Kobe play and helping prepare the football field the night before a game. He’s also active with the Cotton Growers COOP.

Besides going to his children’s activites, he said, “we just work,” — something he learned from the time he started walking.

