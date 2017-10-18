ASYMCA plans Oktoberfest fundraiser at Quartz Mountain Resort to raise funds for programs for military families at Altus AFB

German heritage and culture have long been a part of Oklahoma, beginning with the Land Run of 1889. Today German influence can be found in towns and cities across Oklahoma through the celebration of Oktoberfest. The Armed Services YMCA of Altus Air Force Base will be hosting Oktoberfest on Oct. 20 at Quartz Mountain Lodge and Resort in Lone Wolf.

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature polka music and other traditional German tunes, activity booths, silent auctions, German food and, of course, German beer.

“Think of a carnival for adults,” ASYMCA Director Loran Mayes said, “with booths and vendors from local businesses as well as the traditional Oktoberfest fare.”

Like the folk festival held in Munich, Germany each year, Oktoberfest in Altus celebrates German culture, while also providing an opportunity for ASYMCA to raise funds for its yearly programs.

ASYMCA provides several programs for E5 ranking airmen and their families including the washer and dryer program that provides laundry appliances at no cost for new families as there are funds available. ASYMCA also provides classes for children under age 5 and hosts a spouses’ social.

“We want airmen to look back on their time in Altus as a time when they were taken care of,” Mayes said. “By bringing spouses together, who are far from friends and family, we can combat feelings of isolation.”

Other programs include Operation Ride Home sponsored by Jack Daniels that provides airmen with a way to visit their families over the holidays as there are funds available.

“This fundraiser will help pay for these programs,” Mayes said. “And because we keep our administrative costs as low as possible, that money is going to go where it’s needed.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased through NBC, Shamrock Bank and Quartz Mountain Resort. Tickets are $40 per person, $50 per couple and $40 per couple for active duty military.

Because the event is hosted at Quartz Mountain Resort, there are special rates available for those attendees who wish to plan ahead and spend the night at the lodge. A one-night stay with two tickets is $139, and a two-nights stay with two tickets is $239.

“Plan ahead to stay the night or have a ride home,” Mayes said, “and plan on having a great time.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 580-563-2424.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Raise funds for programs for military families

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

