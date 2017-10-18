Council prohibits smoking in public buildings, parks

During a joint meeting Tuesday of the Altus City Council and the Altus Municipal Authority, which includes the same elected officials, the council approved a policy to prohibit smoking in city buildings and parks.

The council approved the ordinance amending Chapter 20, Article IV “Smoking in Public Places and Workplaces” to prohibit the use of smoking products on city properties. According to City Attorney Andrea Chsim, the ordinance only prohibits smoking products in such places as the municipal complex and city parks, and would not include city streets or sidewalks.

Police Chief Tim Murphy said the police would likely not be heavy-handed enforcing the ordinance because it would take police away from patrolling neighborhoods and other duties.

Victoria Cleveland of the Jackson County Health Department told the council that the ordinance would make Altus eligible for Certified Healthy Oklahoma Community status through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET, and would give the city the ability to apply for healthy living grants for as much as $50,000. The city has other requirements to meet the qualifications of the Healthy Community status.

Councilman Dwayne Martin cast the lone vote against the ordinance he said because he didn’t want to pass a law that the police department wouldn’t commit to enforcing. Mayor Jack Smiley left the meeting before the vote and councilman Chris Riffle did not attend either meeting.

The council and authority went back and forth as governing bodies during the meeting. The authority handles the utility side of the city business while the council covers all other aspects of city government.

The authority approved a proposed change order for J.A. King and Company in the amount of $4,500 for a new landfill scale to upgrade the model of scale to qualify for a 10-year warranty.

In addition to the proposed scale upgrade for the City of Altus landfill, the authority approved an engine replacement on a CAT D6TXW dozer at the Altus landfill by Warren CAT of Oklahoma City. According to Sanitation Superintendent Kenny Coombs, the dozer was bought used because a new one costs as much as $500,000. Coombs told the authority that he expects the dozer to be in good working condition once the engine is replaced.

The cost for the engine replacement is $47,214.05, though Coombs expects the price to decrease with a trade-in on the existing engine.

Other items approved by the authority:Authorizing the mayor to sign a notice of intent for coverage under OKR05 OPDES multi-sector general permit for stormwater discharges from industrial activities;

A resolution approving a clean water state revolving fund loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board in the total aggregate principal amount not to exceed $11 million; and

A bid for the Southeast Waste Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project to Ferral D. Howard Construction, LLC, of Lone Wolf in the amount of $3.7 million.

Meanwhile, meeting as the council, it also approved a change order to Joe D. Hall General Contracting of Elk City for $156,330 to pay for the full replacement of the existing roof of the Senior Activity Center and authorized Construction Manager Joe D. Hall to advertise for bids for the City of Altus for the construction of the new Central Fire Station at 110 N. Park Lane.

According to representatives from Joe D. Hall General Contracting, the bid opening date is Nov. 15 and construction could begin as soon as January 2018.

Other items approved by the City Council:

• Authorizing issuance, sale and delivery of a promissory note of the Altus Municipal Authority to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and ratifying and confirming a lease pertaining to certain utility systems;

• Awarding a bid for the Southeast Waste Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project to Ferral D. Howard Construction, LLC of Lone Wolf in the amount of $3.7 million;

• An agreement with ExteNet Systems, Inc. to utilize certain rights-of-way or utility infrastructure – utility poles – to establish agreed upon infrastructure;

• An acknowledgement of receiving the 2016 fiscal year audit from Arlege and Associates, P.C.; and

• A motion rescinding a change order to Joe D. Hall General Contracting of Elk City that was approved on Sept. 19 in the amount of $60,000.

The Senior Activity Center is currently under construction. Joe D. Hall General Contracting was authorized by City Council to solicit bids for the new Central Fire Station that is planned to be located across Park Lane from the Senior Activity Center.

