Dollins to compete for Miss SWOSU

Jimmie Dollins of Altus is a contestant in the Miss SWOSU Scholarship Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center on the Weatherford campus of Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

Thirteen SWOSU students will compete for the title of Miss SWOSU 2018. The winner advances to the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in the summer of 2018.

Dollins is a freshman majoring in health sciences. For the talent competition, she plans to perform a gymnastics routine to “Warrior.”

Her platform issue is Have No Fear, Get in Gear, and Get Involved.

Former Miss SWOSU and Miss Oklahoma finalist Alison Baker will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Entertainers for the pageant are 2017 Miss Oklahoma Triana Browne, students from Kendi’s School of Dance, current Miss SWOSU Jordan Caulkins of Weatherford and Miss SWOSU’s Outstanding Teen Kaelin Clay of Idabel.

Advance tickets are $10 for students who do not attend SWOSU and $5 for SWOSU students.

All tickets at the door are $20. Advance tickets are available in Room 205 of the SWOSU Administration Building and from all contestants.

