APS operates with 22% less funding than 5 years ago

When the Altus Public Schools Board of Education passed its 2018 fiscal year budget on Oct. 9, it did so with dwindling dollars fueled by a slumping state economy and the reality of losing enrollment.

The district’s total general fund budget of $23.8 million has dropped by more than 22 percent in five years from $30.67 million in the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2013. School district fiscal years start on July 1 and end on the last day of June of the next year.

But if the district hadn’t been carrying over excess funds from the previous year’s savings, it would have looked much worse.

In that fiscal year 2013, the district carried over almost $6.8 million and carried over $3.5 million from 2017 for this year’s budget. That carryover amounts to nearly 15 percent of this year’s budget.

The district receives funding from three main sources: the state government, local property taxes and the federal government.

Information provided by Karen Sanchez, the Altus Public School business manager, shows the district receives close to $15 million or 63 percent of its funding from the state. Education rates as the highest expense of state government. Most of the state allocations come from the state’s foundation and salary incentive based on student enrollment.

Those daily attendance records that the district keeps aren’t designed to punish students, as they may think. The district uses those daily counts to quantify the district’s daily average attendance, or more accurately, the Average Daily Member or ADM. The Altus School District gets about $2,500 per ADM.

Sanchez said a five-year drought forced some families to move to where the jobs were, causing a declining enrollment in local schools and, more importantly, state funding.

Altus Public Schools Superintendent Roger Hill said the district anticipates losing 171 students next year which means the district could potentially lose $427,500 of ADM revenue. He said if that comes to fruition, the district could lose eight teaching positions.

The other sources of revenue for the district include $3.3 million in ad valorem taxes, commonly referred to as property taxes, $1.53 million in federal money and another $475,000 from county mill levies and county apportionment.

The property taxes stay relatively stable, but the district relies on people paying their taxes. In the last five years, those taxes have generated a high of $3.56 million in fiscal year 2017 and a low of $3.29 million in fiscal year 2013.

Meanwhile, the federal funding level has dropped from $2.2 million in FY 2013 to $1.5 million in FY 2017.