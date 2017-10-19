City of Altus and Jackson County encourage participation in 2017 Great Central U.S. Shakeout Oct. 19 to practice earthquake preparedness

With the rise in seismic activity in Oklahoma over the last several years, emergency management professionals are encouraging everyone to know what to do in the event of a large earthquake.

By participating in the 2017 Great Central U.S. Shakeout today with the City of Altus and Jackson County Emergency Management, residents can drop, cover and hold on wherever they are at 10:19 a.m. for Earthquake Preparedness Day.

“It’s important to know what to do before, during and after an earthquake,” said Erik Mowbray, Jackson County Emergency Management Director. “With this emphasis, we hope the area residents become better prepared, given the growing number of earthquake reports.”

Across the U.S., churches, schools, individuals and business owners are registering for the shakeout and practicing their response to an earthquake.

Mayor Jack Smiley proclaimed Oct. 19 Earthquake Preparedness Day in coordination with the 2017 Great Central U.S. Shakeout.

The phrase to remember is “drop, cover and hold on,” according to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Mangement.

Dropping to the ground on hands and knees lowers the chance of falling due to an earthquake, covering the head and neck protects the brain and spinal chord from damage by falling debris and finding a sturdy object, such as a desk or table, to crawl under and hold on to provides stability, even if it is limited, during the earthquake. Contrary to popular belief, doorways are no safer than any other part of a building and do not provide protection from debris.

People with disabilities may find it difficult or impossible to drop, cover and hold on. The Earthquake Country Alliance recommends looking for a safe place where there are no heavy objects or glass that may become a hazard during an earthquake and set up a support team of people who are within walking distance.

Individuals in wheelchairs or using walkers can lock the wheels and remain seated or get as low as possible until the shaking stops, protecting the head and neck with arms, a pillow, a book or whatever is available. For those using a cane, sit on a chair or bed if the ground is not possible and cover the head and neck.

After an earthquake, individuals can log on to the U.S. Geological Survey website at earthquake.usgs.gov and fill out the Did You Feel It? form.

