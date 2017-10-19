Fall into Oklahoma autumn with fall foliage and festivities

The poet John Howard Bryant called autumn, “the year’s last, loveliest smile,” and in Oklahoma, the land smiles in crisp mornings, scenic vistas, golden sunsets and fall festivals celebrating the season.

Forty-four miles east of Altus, the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge is a favorite spot for hikers, campers and anglers. The Refuge, as it’s nicknamed, boasts 18 hiking trails that range from easy to difficult and lead through winding, rocky terrain, along treelines beginning to adorn themselves in their autumnal attire and up to the top of Mount Scott or Elk Mountain overlooking lakes and fields that stretch for miles.

Mindy Stanley has spent a lot of time hiking and camping with the free-roaming buffalo and longhorn cattle at the Refuge, and whether she’s looking to get away for the weekend or an afternoon, she always discovers something new.

“Visting the Refuge is like traveling to another world,” Stanley said. “Looking up at the stars and really seeing them without any other light to hinder them is an unforgettable experience.”

For a weekend at home, a sunny afternoon in a pumpkin patch or dancing to polka music might be just right.

This year, a Pumpkin Patch Festival at Western Oklahoma State College in Altus is planned for Oct. 28. at 3 p.m. The festival brings the traditional fall festivities together including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting, a bean bag toss and other games. The event is $3 and free for children under age 2. Attendees will get to pick their own pumpkins to carve, bake into pies or simply use as porch decorations.

For the adults, Oktoberfest hosted by the Armed Services YMCA is being held Friday at 6:30 p.m at Quartz Mountain Resort nestled in the Wichita Mountains overlooking Lake Lugert-Altus north of Altus.

With traditional German food, beer and music, the festivities include carnival-style activities and vendors. Tickets can be purchased at NBC and Shamrock Bank and Quartz Mountain Resort with deals for active-duty military and room-ticket combinations.

For more information on Oktoberfest, contact Loran Mayes at 580-563-2424, and for more information on the Pumpkin Patch Festival, contact the WOSC Agriculture Department at 580-477-7701.

Homes and businesses around Altus are decorated in fall colors complete with gourds, pumpkins, hay bales and scarecrows. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pumpkins.jpg Homes and businesses around Altus are decorated in fall colors complete with gourds, pumpkins, hay bales and scarecrows. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.