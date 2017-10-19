Preschool reading program ignites young minds

Even though librarian Donna Smith only had one pre-school child attending “Story Time” Wednesday morning, she read with the same enthusiasm as if she had a room full of children.

Arturo Pacheco, 3, played with a spider puppet while she read a book that reads like a spider’s diary. His attention peaked when she read a portion of the picture book that illustrated a spider’s legs.

Smith has been reading to pre-schoolers for almost 40 years and she said the program, marketed toward pre-school children ages 3 and older, varies in participants but usually has about a half dozen. She said she welcomes younger children if they can sit still during the readings.

Smith said many parents know they should be reading to their pre-school children but they are often confused about what books to read or shy about doing it. By taking them to the Altus Public Library every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., they have a third party reading to their children.

And if she’s reading a book and losing the chidlren’s attention, she moves on to another book. To make the story time more interesting, she often has props that the children can play with, such as the spider puppet. Other times they have appropriate crafts.

Smith said the pre-school program introduces children to the library and makes them feel more comfortable in the setting as they grow.

The library has a Making Lego Creations workshop from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday for children ages 9 to 14.

The Altus Public Library is part of the Southern Prarie Library System. The library is at 421 N. Hudson in Altus. For more information about programs at the library, call (580)477-2890

Rick Carpenter | Altus Times