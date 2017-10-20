Turkey Giveaway organizers seek donations

Local businesses are sponsoring the Fifth Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the parking lot of Mr. Bill’s Grocery Store, 401 W. Broadway in Altus.

D&D Sports, Jimbo’s Liquor and Tyson’s Foods are sponsoring the giveaway aimed at providing Thanksgiving dinners to needy families. Last year people in the community donated more than 200 turkeys.

Tyson’s Foods also donated more than 500 pounds of bacon. Organizers are planning to have a canned food drive to support the giveaway.

Anyone is eligible to receive the donation as long as they provide identification or a driver’s license.

Each turkey will have a marking tag on it to let the family receiving the turkey know who donated it. You can donate a turkey in the name of yourself, your church, your business or your organization.

Organizers are asking donors to wait until the day before or the day of the giveaway to drop off turkeys. You can drop off the turkeys at Jimbo’s Liquor, 2800 N. Main St. in Altus.

For more information, contact Dan Goodson III at (580)471-8539 or Jimbo’s Liquor at (580) 477-4141.