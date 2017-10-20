Bulldog fans ‘Pink Out’ stadium

Altus High School officials designated Thursday night’s football game against Southeast High School as “Pink Out” night, a night to highlight breast cancer awareness.

Officials encourage fans to wear pink in honor of survivors of breast cancer and those who have lost the breast cancer battle.

As part of the opening ceremonies, Joy Whitlock, who taught for 40 years at Rivers Elementary School, served as honorary team captain and flipped the coin before the game. Doctors diagnosed Whitlock with triple negative breast cancer following a routine mammogram in 2013. Her diagnosis was followed with 16 weeks of chemotherapy and 34 radiation treatments in Oklahoma City.

Students who perform with the Altus High School Dance Team took orders for pink T-shirts this fall. Money raised from the T-shirt sale will be given to the Southwest Cancer Center in Altus so the funds stay in the community, said Amanda Davis, director of public information for the school district.

October is national breast cancer awareness month.

Local radio station KWHW has been running a commercial campaign throughout the month with the incentive of giving a percentage of the sales in memory of Janet Diltz, a long-time art teacher at Altus High School who died from breast cancer last year. At halftime, the radio station pwner Deb Ingstead presented Jack Diltz with a $1,000 check in memory of his wife, Janet. The money will be given to a student attending college as an art major.

Jack Diltz is also a former Altus High School teacher, coach and athletic director.

Former Altus teacher Joy Whitlock tosses a coin as the honorary team captain of the Altus Bulldogs Thursday night as a part of “Pink Out” to raise awareness of breast cancer. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pink-Out-1.jpg Former Altus teacher Joy Whitlock tosses a coin as the honorary team captain of the Altus Bulldogs Thursday night as a part of “Pink Out” to raise awareness of breast cancer. Girls who are a part of the little dance school joined the Altus High School Dance Team during halftime activities Thursday night as part of “Pink Out,” a breast cancer awareness campaign. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pink-Out-2.jpg Girls who are a part of the little dance school joined the Altus High School Dance Team during halftime activities Thursday night as part of “Pink Out,” a breast cancer awareness campaign. Former Altus High School teacher and athletic director Jack Diltz and radion station owner Deb Ingstad share a hug after Ingstad presented him with a check for $1,000 for an art scholarship in his wife’s name. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pink-Out-3.jpg Former Altus High School teacher and athletic director Jack Diltz and radion station owner Deb Ingstad share a hug after Ingstad presented him with a check for $1,000 for an art scholarship in his wife’s name. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pink-Out-4.jpg