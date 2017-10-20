Mealer on hold for charges in Greer County

Defendants incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail in district court made initial appearances before Judge Brad Leverett and District Attorney Ken Darby on Thursday.

Joshua Mealer, 37, of Mangum, was arrested on a motion to revoke for a charge of larceny from 2013. A court date is scheduled for Mealer Nov. 28 at 1:15 p.m. with a $50,000 bond. Mealer is also on hold for Greer County with a bond of $300,000.

A warrant for Mealer’s arrest was issued in September on a charge of blackmail.

Mealer was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement officers Thursday, Oct. 12, that resulted in a lockdown at two grade schools in Altus.

Montrell Williams, 31, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer. A court date is scheduled for Williams Nov. 28 at 1:15 p.m. with a $100,000 bond.

Michael Ray, 22, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery by strangulation. A court date is scheduled for Ray Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. with a $75,000 bond.

Samantha Burns, 38, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance from 2014. A court date is scheduled for Burns Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m. with a $10,000 bond.

Brandon Combs, 34, of Altus, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse assault and battery and interference with an emergency telephone call. A court date is scheduled for Combs Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. with a $10,000 bond.

Hector Reyes, 43, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with a revoked license. A court date is scheduled for Reyes Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. with a $5,000 bond and $146 in traffic costs.

Servando Galvan, 40, of Hollis, was arrested on a motion to revoke for charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication from 2014. A court date is scheduled for Galvan Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m. with a $500 cash bond.

Catrina Crabtree, 35, of Altus, was arrested on a cost collection for a petit larceny charge in 2015. Crabtree owes $140, six days in jail with $25 credit per day or a combination of both.

Brandon Massenburg, 31, of Bethany, was arrested on a cost collection from 2012. Massenburg owes $380, 16 days in jail with $25 credit per day or a combination of both.

Jose Ramirez, 44, of Altus, was arrested on a cost collection from 2014 and failure to pay child support. A court date is scheduled for Ramirez Nov. 6 at 8:30 a.m. and Ramirez owes $455 in court costs.

John Wilson, 35, of Altus, was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. Wilson pleaded guilty to the charge and was given three days in jail with credit for three days served.

First appearances are held weekly and provide defendants the opportunity to hear their charges, bond amount, court date and to discuss legal counseling options with the judge and district attorney.

Defendants who have bonded out of jail are seen at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson CountyCourthouse at 101 N. Main St. to have a court date scheduled.

Initial appearances are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday at the Jackson County Jail at 600 S. MainSt. for defendants held on district court charges.

For defendants held on city charges, contact the Altus Municipal Court Clerk, Tracy Sullivan at 580-481-2207.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

