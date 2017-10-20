Altus Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation reviews last quarter progress, BIG improvment opportunities, new and ongoing projects

Each month, the Altus Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation meets to discuss the economic development of Altus and Jackson County, whether that’s in retail, manufacturing, aerospace or agriculture. At Thursday’s meeting, the EDC reviewed, progress on new additions to the business sector, grant opportunities for businesses in Altus and the EDC quarterly review.

Billy Graham, interim city planner, reported that a plan review has been submitted by Joe D. Hall General Contracting of Elk City for the new Central Fire Station at 110 N. Park Lane.

At the Altus City Council meeting Tuesday, the council authorized Joe D. Hall General Contracting to begin soliciting bids for a new central fire station project with construction expected to begin as soon as January 2018.

He said the contruction of a Hobby Lobby took a two-month delay in construction after construction crews discovered and removed asbestos. Graham reported that roofing and plumbing have begun on the site at the former Hastings address, 1700 N. Main St.

An opening date has not be finalized and job applications for the new store are not yet available on the Hobby Lobby website, but Graham expects the new location to open in February 2018.

Graham told the EDC board that plans are underway for a Save-A-Lot grocery store in the Altus Plaza Shopping Center, formerly the site of JCPenney, Zales and Factory Connection. With Whataburger’s remodel completed on North Main, Graham said he looks forward to the finished remodeling of Burger King on East Broadway and an updated facade on the North Main Shopping Center.

After the success of the Business Improvement Grant, or BIG, in January, EDC Director Brian Bush discussed the next round of grant application process with the board. The competitive grant is designed to encourage local businesses to make improvements to current locations and improve economic opportunity in Altus by restoring existing buildings to visually improve the city.

The total grant amount available is $20,000. The last round of grant funds was divided between multiple businesses, not exceeding 50 percent of the total project cost.

Applicants are required to provide a photo, drawing or rendering of the project, line-itemized expenses, a project budget, projected completion date and prospects on finishing the project without access to BIG.

Bush has set the deadline for grant applications on Nov. 10 in order to allow the review committee, consisting of Jim Gover, Steve Alison and Jason Winters, time to review and recommend grant recipients at the Nov. 16 EDC meeting. Applications can be found at the Altus Chamber of Commerce at 301 W. Commerce St.

EDC is contracted with the Altus Municipal Authority and the City of Altus and is required to provide a financial statement and activity report in the areas of economic, military and tourism development along with information concerning the 70 percent/30 percent split of hotel/motel tax collection to foster economic development and tourism promotion for the quarter including July, August and September.

The total income from the Altus Municipal Authority contract is $62,500 while total expenses for programs under the AMA contract are $135,046.19 with a net income loss of $72,546.19 for the quarter.

For the City of Altus contract, the total income from hotel/motel tax is $87,031.77 with $1,975 income from other sources, including Expo Center rental income and an advertising refund. Total expenses for economic development programs under the city contract are $44,700 and tourism promotion expenses total $37,483.67, bringing the net income to $6,823.10.

The report states that while it does not match the 70 percent/30 percent split outlined in the City of Altus contract, the percentages will equal out to the proper amounts as the fiscal year continues and a few of the larger tourism promotion grants awarded by the EDC were paid in this quarter, causing the tourism portion of this quarter’s expenses to be a larger percentage.

For more information about the Altus Southwest Area EDC, contact Brian Bush at 580-482-0210 or brianb@altuschamber.com.

By Katrina Goforth

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

