A century on the square:Commission eyes courthouse upgrades

Due to the efforts of Main Street Altus and upkeep provided by Jackson County, the historic courthouse on the square gives the look of charm from the outside, but on the inside, she’s beginning to show her age.

A public meeting of the Jackson County Commissioners is scheduled for Monday, at which time, the board of commissioners considers taking action for preventative maintenance on the courthouse’s heating and cooling system for the remainder of fiscal year which ends on June 30, 2018.

County officials have long wanted to remodel the Jackson County Courthouse, but due to statewide budget cuts and the growing demand for road repairs and property maintenance, there hasn’t been the money to give the courthouse the upgrade it needs.

Built in 1910, the limestone and granite courthouse has seen better days. A metal dome once crowned her but was removed in 1938 after corrosion took its luster. The three-story building is home to two operating courtrooms, office space for the district attorney, county officials, county judges and the election board. At one time, the courthouse also housed the county jail.

In addition to maintenance on the courthouse, the board will be considering whether to accept proposed amendments to the bylaws and articles of association of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Self-insured Group and Self-insured Fund.

The ACCO launched the SIF program to provide workers’ compensation coverage to its members and political subdivisions, which led to the formation of the SIG to provide affordable liability, property, vehicle and other county-government-tailored coverage.

As state budget cuts continue to trickle down to Oklahoma’s 77 counties, county officials can bring in income through the resale of property that has been possessed by the county due to a landowner’s failure to pay property taxes.

The sale of two properties will be considered Monday through the county treasurer’s office. Properties available for resale can be seen at the county treasurer’s office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St. For more information, contact Chris Leville at 580-482-4420.

