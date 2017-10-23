Posted on by

Jackson County Health Departmentwants you to fill out a questionnaire


Staff Report

The Jackson County Health Department has issued a quality improvement survey for Jackson County residents who wish to participate. This survey is intended to determine how well programs offered by the health department are known throughout the community.

The five-question survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JacksonResidents2 and includes questions concerning current programs offered at the Jackson County Health Department as well as preferred methods to receiving information about the programs.

For more information contact the Jackson County Health Department at 580-482-7308.

