City of Altus encourages residents to help keep alleys clean with changes in bulk trash disposal

The City of Altus currently does not have a contractor for bulk trash pick-up in the alleyways. City staff and leadership have been developing a plan for better bulk trash and debris disposal. In a prepared statement, the city said it strongly encourages residents to refrain from placing bulk trash items in the alley until further notice.

Free trash/debris disposal

Due to this unforeseen event, the City of Altus is waiving the 1,500-pound limit that can be discarded for free at the landfill when you bring an Altus utility bill and personal identification to the landfill. Until further notice, Altus residents will be allowed to dispose an unlimited amount at the landfill, the statement said.

Altus Landfill Information

The Altus landfill is located approximately 8 miles west of Altus off of Highway 62. Look for the Landfill sign on the right at N1960 Road and turn north. Go 1.5 miles on “Landfill Road” until you see the entrance on your left. Landfill hours are Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 to 11:30 am. The phone number is (580) 477-0120.

Make way!

Clear the alleyways for sanitation, utility service and emergency vehicles. Alleys must remain passable at all times to sanitation, utility service and emergency vehicles. Alleys should never be blocked by discarded items or piles of limbs. Residents and contractors may not park vehicles, trailers or boats in alleys. Please keep trees and shrubs trimmed so they do not encroach into the alley. Blocked alleys will result in an interruption of trash collection. In addition, utility service vehicles may have difficulty restoring power or utility services.

Altus Pride. Keep it clean.

Residents are required by code to maintain to the center of the alley along their property. This includes cleaning litter, small debris and mowing grass or weeds. With your cooperation, Altus can be cleaner than ever. We can all take more pride in our community.

Visit altusok.gov/164/Banned-Items-Code-Compliance or call the Altus Sanitation Department at (580) 481-2251 for more information. The City of Altus will be updating its website reflecting the changes.