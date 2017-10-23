City department closes street to truck traffic; costly repairs burden in state budget crisis

Eighteen-wheel trucks are hard on paved roads. The weight of the loads carried by freight trucks can be too much for a road that wasn’t designed to bear the burden, says a local offical.

The result is potholes and a constant need for repair — a reality that Altus’ Streets Department knows very well. The cost to patch a road every month becomes a financial burden when the road was never intended to carry that weight, according to the official.

Streets Director Chad Osbourne and his team have closed Kimberlin Street, a one-block section located just north of AMSCO Steel on South Main Street, on the south side of Altus for repairs with intentions to open it again only to through-traffic.

“There’s so much truck traffic on it,” Osbourne said. “And that road wasn’t made to handle them. We’re doing repairs consistently when there are other roads that need our attention.”

Whereas interstate systems are designed to carry big-rigs and their freight, state highways and secondary roads do not have the same weight limits, he said. A fully-loaded truck might weigh as much as 80,000 pounds, with the average car weighing 5,000 pounds, causing more stress on the infrastructure of the roadway.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the size of Oklahoma’s transportation system and stretched budget make keeping road pavement at its best condition increasingly difficult, while spending more than $100 million annually on routine maintenance needs.

And as interstate and highway maintenance falls to ODOT, municipalities and counties are responsible for rural roads as well as city streets.

According to TRIP, a non-profit national transportation research group based in Washington D.C., Oklahoma’s rural roads are tied with Arkansas and Missouri — heartland states that also see heavy amounts of agricultural and industrial traffic — with 22 percent of rural roads rated for poor road conditions, while 16 percent of Oklahoma’s rural bridges are rated structurally deficient. Oklahoma was rated the tenth-highest in poor road conditions in the nation.

With recent cuts to state agencies, the reality is that a state budget crisis becomes a county budget crisis. Without funding from state agencies for road projects, the burden of producing revenue to fund repairs falls on local taxation.

Another high traffic area for industrial trucks, Carver Road, has also been repaved to accommodate their weight — a project that Osbourne says could only have been completed with the pooled resources of the city and county.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@civitasmedia.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.