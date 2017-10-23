EDC opens B.I.G. grant process

The Altus/Southwest Area Economic Development Corporation board of directors recently approved the continuation of a program aimed at helping local entrepreneurs, according to a news release from the organization.

The Business Improvement Grant (B.I.G.) is designed to help local businesses and startups “go big – right here at home.” The total amount of funds available for grants is $20,000. The competitive application process could result in a single grant of $20,000, but will more likely be multiple grants of amounts which total $20,000, the prepared statement said. Applicants may apply for as much as $20,000.

The B.I.G. program is funded by the EDC to encourage improvements to commercial facades and improve economic opportunity in Altus, the release stated. Last year’s program supported five businesses including the White Buffalo Coffee Bar, Belles & Beaux children’s store, Smalts Furniture, Yellow Rose gun range and early phases of the restoration of a building on the southwest corner of the downtown square.

In the release, EDC leaders said they made the decision to continue investing in those types of projects because restoration of existing buildings not only improves the visual appearance of the community but also leads to job creation and job growth.

The guidelines of the program require that the building must be located within the city limits of Altus and establish that priority will be given in the selection process to projects that have significant visual impact (such as exterior improvements), active business use, potential for job expansion or job creation and the opportunity to occupy previously vacant buildings and land in the Altus community.

Other guidelines include that the award is contingent on the completed work and require that paid receipts for work associated with the improvements must be submitted to receive payment. Grants may not exceed 50 percent of the overall cost of the project.

Along with the grant application, a budget worksheet must be submitted which outlines the overall cost of the project, the line-item expenses included in that total and the expected completion date.

Projects eligible for funding in the B.I.G. program include facade improvements (honoring the architectural or historical characteristics of the building), paint (exterior, historically appropriate colors), windows and doors (repair or replace), exterior lighting, awnings, brick cleaning or repair and other renovations that will help to improve and restore the aesthetic quality and historical significance and value of the building.

Payroll expenses, inventory expenses and removal of historically or architecturally significant features are not eligible for reimbursement, according to the release.

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 10. The EDC board is scheduled to approve successful applications at its regular meeting on Nov. 16. Work to be reimbursed under the grant must be completed by May 31, 2018. A grant report showing how the funds were used must be submitted by June 30, 2018.

Jackson County and Altus city governing bodies fund the EDC. The EDC also disperses motel and hotel tax collections to promote economic development and tourism in the area.

For more information about B.I.G. grants, contact Brian Bush at brianb@altuschamber.com or (580) 482-0211.