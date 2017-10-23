Going from city slicker to a farming legendPat Beckner dug in and thrived

The irony of the Altus Chamber of Commerce honoring Pat Beckner with the 2017 Farm City Legends Award hits home when she posts a genuine smile and admits she grew up in Enid as a “city slicker.”

Beckner got involved with farming in 1958 when she married her late husband, Jim, who traveled the state chasing jobs harvesting wheat. She would drive the truck and he would work the fields all day.

When Jim found a 1,000-acre farm in 1965 near Olustee that he could rent at the right price, they moved in and she settled in as a farmer’s wife, slowly learning the intricate details of a life she said she thought you had to be born and raised in to succeed.

But when Jim suddenly died in 1978, he left her with two daughters, Kim and Kristi, and an 8-year old son, Cody.

“He left us at (wheat) harvest time,” she said. “I had never been on a tractor, but I got on and learned to drive it.”

On Friday, Cody — who has since bought out his mother’s farming operations — contorted his face as he illustrated how she strained to put the clutch down on the tractor by grabbing the imaginary steering wheel and leveraging her tiny body to put her weight on the clutch.

“I learned fast,” she said with a wink.

She had to. There was only one older man helping her besides Cody and his sisters.

In the late ’70s, there weren’t many women who learned all aspects of farming, she said. But it didn’t take long for Pat to not only survive but thrive.

She mainly grew and harvested wheat but had some cotton fields and grazed cattle. She rented more fields and expanded. She credits friends with helping her along the way.

“I was mainly in the kid business,” she said. “I juggled farming, taking care of cattle and raising kids.”

She also played the piano for 15 years at the First Baptist Church of Olustee and gave piano lessons. She eventually served on the Olustee COOP Board of Directors and supported more 4-H projects than she can remember. She’s proud that Cody served as president of the local 4-H club for two years.

Cody worked alongside her most of his young and adult life and her daughters married farmers. Having family members in the business helps share resources.

“Mom taught me how to work hard on the farm,” Cody said. “If you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Pat didn’t always do things “right,” she said. Along the way she broke an ankle stepping off a tractor. She broker her collarbone running into the back of a cow. And, the handle of a squeeze chute once knocked out several teeth and bloodied her face. Just another day on the farm.

Pat said she has no regrets, even when she realizes that she had one good year in five and tried to survive the rest of the time enjoying the simple pleasure of attending a livestock show in Altus or Oklahoma City.

What did she do in those lean years?

“When you didn’t make a good crop, the only thing you can do is put a plow in the ground and start over,” she said.

Words of wisdom from a former city slicker.

When Pat Beckner’s husband died in 1978, her son Cody was 8 years old. He has since bought out his mom’s farming business after a lifetime of working by her side. Pat Beckner was named the 2017 Farm City Legends Award winner earlier this month. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pat-Beckner1.jpg When Pat Beckner’s husband died in 1978, her son Cody was 8 years old. He has since bought out his mom’s farming business after a lifetime of working by her side. Pat Beckner was named the 2017 Farm City Legends Award winner earlier this month.