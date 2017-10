Each lunch is furnished with fruit and milk

Monday

Meatball sub, carrots and ranch dressing , potato chips, fruit or Salad bar

Tuesday

Chicken enchiladas, Spanish rice, refried beans, chips & salsa or Salad bar

Wednesday

Pineapple glazed ham, loaded mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll or Salad bar

Thursday

BBQ pulled pork sandwich, french fries or salad bar

Friday

Stromboli, marinara sauce, Caesar salad, fruit or salad bar