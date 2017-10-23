Altus Public School menus

Breakfast menu
Breakfast in the classroom
(Includes Early Childhood Center, Primary School, Elementary School, & Intermediate School)
Breakfast is served with fruit and milk or juice
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Strawberry Pop Tart
Wednesday: Mini french toast
Thursday: Apple cinnamon rice krispy bar, sliced apples
Friday: Biscuit & sausage, graisins
Rivers Elementary School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Gogurt, mini cinnamon bagel
Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup
Thursday: Hot sausage biscuit
Friday: Cereal, Teddy Grahams
Altus Junior High
Monday: NO SCHOOL
Tuesday: Biscuit and sausage with gravy
Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup
Thursday: Boiled egg, toast with jelly
Friday: Gogurts, graham crackers
Altus High School
Grab-N-Go Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Strawberry Pop Tart
Wednesday: Mini french toast, raisins
Thursday: Breakfast bar with ham, egg and cheese, cinnamon applebar
Friday: Biscuit and sausage, Craisins
Regular breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: WG cinnamon roll
Wednesday: WG pancake wrap with syrup
Thursday: Hot oatmeal, SG toast, boiled egg, jelly
Friday: Cereal, WG toast with jellly
Lunch menus
Served with milk and fruit
Elementary
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, baby carrots
Wednesday: Stew, cornbread, celery sticks
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, green beans, WW roll
Friday: Popcorn chicken, corn, salad
Intermediate School
Monday: NO SCHOOL
Tuesday: Tacos with salsa, pinto beans, lettuce, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Corn dog, fries, baby carrots, apple
Thursday: Spaghetti, green peas, garlic toast, peaches
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad with dressing, tropical fruit
Junior High
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, salsa, or
Corn dog, tater tots, veggie mix or Taco bar
Wednesday: Steak fingers, scalloped potatoes, hot roll or
Sloppy Joe, french fries, veggie sticks or salad bar
Thursday: Beans soup with ham, jalapeno and cheese, cornbread or
Corndogs, baked beas, baby carrots or Potato bar
Friday: Buffalo chicken pizza, corn, salad or
Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato or Brownies
High School
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Egg roll, chicken fried rice, stir fry vegetables or
Sloppy Joe sandwich, french fries, celery or Rockin’ taco bar
Wednesday: Steak fingers, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll or
Fish sandwich, mac and cheese, coleslaw or Salandwich bar
Thursday: Salisbury steak, oven fried potato with gravy, hot roll, diced carrots or
Hot dog or chilidog with cheese or Nacho and potato bar
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, garden crisp salad or
Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions or Cookies
High School
Courtyard Grab-N-Go Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Corn dog, tator tots, carrot sticks, snap peas, raisins
Wednesday: Combo sub with turkey and cheese, WG chips, fruit
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, waffle fries, pickles, carrots, applesause
Friday: Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cookie