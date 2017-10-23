Altus Public School menus

Breakfast menu

Breakfast in the classroom

(Includes Early Childhood Center, Primary School, Elementary School, & Intermediate School)

Breakfast is served with fruit and milk or juice

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Strawberry Pop Tart

Wednesday: Mini french toast

Thursday: Apple cinnamon rice krispy bar, sliced apples

Friday: Biscuit & sausage, graisins

Rivers Elementary School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Gogurt, mini cinnamon bagel

Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup

Thursday: Hot sausage biscuit

Friday: Cereal, Teddy Grahams

Altus Junior High

Monday: NO SCHOOL

Tuesday: Biscuit and sausage with gravy

Wednesday: Pancake wrap with syrup

Thursday: Boiled egg, toast with jelly

Friday: Gogurts, graham crackers

Altus High School

Grab-N-Go Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Strawberry Pop Tart

Wednesday: Mini french toast, raisins

Thursday: Breakfast bar with ham, egg and cheese, cinnamon applebar

Friday: Biscuit and sausage, Craisins

Regular breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: WG cinnamon roll

Wednesday: WG pancake wrap with syrup

Thursday: Hot oatmeal, SG toast, boiled egg, jelly

Friday: Cereal, WG toast with jellly

Lunch menus

Served with milk and fruit

Elementary

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, baby carrots

Wednesday: Stew, cornbread, celery sticks

Thursday: Sloppy Joe, green beans, WW roll

Friday: Popcorn chicken, corn, salad

Intermediate School

Monday: NO SCHOOL

Tuesday: Tacos with salsa, pinto beans, lettuce, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: Corn dog, fries, baby carrots, apple

Thursday: Spaghetti, green peas, garlic toast, peaches

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad with dressing, tropical fruit

Junior High

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, salsa, or

Corn dog, tater tots, veggie mix or Taco bar

Wednesday: Steak fingers, scalloped potatoes, hot roll or

Sloppy Joe, french fries, veggie sticks or salad bar

Thursday: Beans soup with ham, jalapeno and cheese, cornbread or

Corndogs, baked beas, baby carrots or Potato bar

Friday: Buffalo chicken pizza, corn, salad or

Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato or Brownies

High School

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Egg roll, chicken fried rice, stir fry vegetables or

Sloppy Joe sandwich, french fries, celery or Rockin’ taco bar

Wednesday: Steak fingers, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot roll or

Fish sandwich, mac and cheese, coleslaw or Salandwich bar

Thursday: Salisbury steak, oven fried potato with gravy, hot roll, diced carrots or

Hot dog or chilidog with cheese or Nacho and potato bar

Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, buttered corn, garden crisp salad or

Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, sliced onions or Cookies

High School

Courtyard Grab-N-Go Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Corn dog, tator tots, carrot sticks, snap peas, raisins

Wednesday: Combo sub with turkey and cheese, WG chips, fruit

Thursday: Popcorn chicken, waffle fries, pickles, carrots, applesause

Friday: Cheeseburger, french fries, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cookie