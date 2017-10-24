Amendments considered in commissioners self-insured fund

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners met in regular session Monday morning at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Proposed amendments to the bylaws and articles of association of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, or ACCO, self-insured group and self-insured fund were considered.

District 2 Commissioner Kirk Butler told the board that the amendments were mostly capitalization and wording changes, but that one proposed amendment would implement a three-year waiting period for those counties that opt out of the self-insured fund before they can rejoin.

The board approved the amendments. If the majority of participating Oklahoma counties approve the proposed amendments, the ACCO will change the bylaws and articles of association to reflect that.

With colder weather approaching, the board approved a preventative maintenance agreement for the courthouse cooling and heating system for the remainder of fiscal year 2017-2018. The cost for the agreement is $2,240, and work on the courthouse’ boiler is scheduled to begin shortly leaving the courthouse to the temperatures of the season for the projected week of work necessary to get it in good condition.

The sale of two properties acquired at resale was approved by the board with a bid of $50 for each. The sale of the properties takes the upkeep burden off the county for lawn-mowing service and makes them eligible to be taxed for property taxes.

An advertisement for bids for a mulching attachment and forestry kit for a John Deer MH60C model or equivalent compact track loader including a hydraulic cooler was also approved. This equipment would be for use in District 3.

The next meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. at the Jackson County Courthouse at 101 N. Main St.

For more information contact Chris Leville at 580-482-4420.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

By Katrina Goforth kgoforth@altustimes.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.