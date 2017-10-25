Running event wants you to Frighten Away Cancer

Organizers of a color run to raise money for the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life are hoping a one-year hiatus will not affect the turnout for Saturday’s Frighten Away Cancer Frazer Bank 5K.

The event raises money for the Frazer Bank Cancer Crushers’ team for the Jackson County Relay For Life.

Logistics prevented the event last year but Megan Lewis, a co-chairwoman of the event, said Tuesday the running community as well as those involved in fighting cancer look forward to the race which includes dusting runners with different colors of powder. The powder is natural and washes out of clothing and from participants, Lewis said.

Some participants, especially children, often wear sunglasses to protect their eyes, although those throwing the powder are asked to not throw it towards people’s faces.

The main run will be a 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) run and walk. There will also be Kids’ Monster Dashes that vary in length by age group, Lewis said. Participants often wear Halloween costumes during the run and walk.

Registration by Friday is $30 for the run or walk and $15 for the Kids’ Dash. You can still enter the morning of the events for $35 and $20, respectively. The event even had a Sleep In category so that participants could donate to the event instead of participating and still receive a T-shirt. The deadline for that category was Oct. 6.

Included in the registration are T-shirts, a runner’s bib, medals to all finishers including the Kids Monster Dash and packets of colored powder. Water and Gatorade will be provided by Cricket Wireless and United Supermarkets.

In previous years, the Frazer Bank Cancer Crushers have raised more than $10,000 for the Relay For Life which will be held the following Saturday, Nov. 4, from noon to 8 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Altus. Volunteers usually organize teams which schedule different times for teammates to walk so that someone representing each team is walking on the course for the entirety of the event.

The Relay For Life is the largest non-profit fundraising campaign in the world, providing money for cancer research and other activities such as Cancer Resource Centers through the American Cancer Society.

For more information about the Frighten Away Cancer run, contact Lewis at (580) 482-7700 or find Frazer Bank Cancer Crushers on Facebook.