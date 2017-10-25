GOP problem solvers

The current chairwoman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission says her expertise at solving problems qualifies her to serve as lieutenant governor. She has joined three other candidates to officially file for the office which will be left vacant since incumbent Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb has filed to run for governor.

Commission chairwoman Dana Murphy also said she has a way of working with differing views to help solve statewide issues. She’s running against Dominique Damon Black, Sr., State Sen. Eddie Fields and former chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party Matt Pinnell.

Murphy was in town Tuesday along with gubernatorial candidate Gary Richardson and State Rep. Randy McDaniel who is running for State Treasurer to speak to the Southwestern Oklahoma Republican Women’s Club and she visited with The Altus Times prior to the meeting.

Her experience for almost nine years on the corporation commission has opened her eyes to many issues, she said. The commission oversees everything from aspects of transportation to oil and gas production and pipeline regulation throughout the state as well as regulating utilities, underground water tanks and even cotton gins.

Raised on a farm near Woodward, Murphy graduated with a geology degree from Oklahoma State University and a law degree from Oklahoma City University. She also served as an administrative law judge and has more than 20 years of experience in the petroleum industry, including owning and operating a private law practice specializing in oil and gas title and regulatory practice and transactional work.

Murphy said Oklahoma’s economy has changed but the way the state funds the government hasn’t changed.

“I have worked on challenging issues in Oklahoma with people at odds with each other,” she said Tuesday before attending the event at Friendship Inn. “I have the skills to help people work together to solve problems.”

She emphasized the need to create quality schools that will provide the workforce that will create jobs in the state.

But Murphy’s main point became a common theme at the women’s event later last night. She said Democrats and Republicans need to work for Oklahomans, not political parties. And by working together, they can solve the state’s problems.

She said voters need to elect people like her who are steadfast with a proven record of solving problems.

“If you want something different, you need to do something different,” she told the Republican women.

Richardson agreed but said Republicans are just as responsible for the state’s current problems as Democrats.

He repeated Murphy’s message but stated it a different way: “If you keep doing the same thing, you’re going to get the same result.”

Richardson said he favors auditing every state agency, starting with the Turnpike Authority. He cited a commissioned state study that “clearly says to take down toll roads and save the state millions of dollars.” He claims the study can be found on his website, www.garyrichardson.org.

He claims the state is a poor state, “we’re a poorly run state.”

McDaniel represents Edmond District 83. He agreed with Richardson that state agencies should receive regular independent audits. He said under his leadership in the House, the state’s pension system has been turned around.

He said the state needs to quit blaming the past and to find stable recurring revenue and balance the state budget.

With great challenges comes great opportunity to find great solutions across party lines, he said.

Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chairwoman and candidate for Lt. Governor, Dana Murphy, left, discusses common issues with State Rep. Randy McDaniel who is running for State Treasurer. The two spoke to the Southwestern Oklahoma Republican Women’s Club Tuesday night. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Republican-Women-1.jpg Oklahoma Corporation Commission Chairwoman and candidate for Lt. Governor, Dana Murphy, left, discusses common issues with State Rep. Randy McDaniel who is running for State Treasurer. The two spoke to the Southwestern Oklahoma Republican Women’s Club Tuesday night. Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Richardson discussed his ability to put the right people in office to get the job done. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Republican-Women-2.jpgcmyk.jpg Republican gubernatorial candidate Gary Richardson discussed his ability to put the right people in office to get the job done. Lt. Governor candiate Dana Murphy speaks to more than 50 people attending the Southwestern Oklahoma Republican Women’s Club Tuesday evening. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Republican-Women-3.jpgcmyk.jpg Lt. Governor candiate Dana Murphy speaks to more than 50 people attending the Southwestern Oklahoma Republican Women’s Club Tuesday evening. Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times State Rep. Randy McDaniel, R-Edmond, talks about solving the state’s penion finance problem. McDaniel is running for State Treasurer. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Republican-Women-4.jpgcmyk.jpg Photos by Rick Carpenter | Altus Times State Rep. Randy McDaniel, R-Edmond, talks about solving the state’s penion finance problem. McDaniel is running for State Treasurer.