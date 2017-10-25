Barktoberfest raises money for Altus Animal Welfare Association animals in need

Altus Motorsports and Altus Animal Welfare Association are partnering this Saturday to hold a Howl-O-Ween Barktoberfest adoption event and charity event.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Altus Motorsports at 2116 E. Broadway St. Saturday.

Unlike most community events, this event is for both pets and their people with a costume contest for dogs, cats and kids. The costume contest has a $5 entry fee for pets and free entry for children. Winners of best costume will receive a prize: bikes for boys and girls of all ages and gift baskets for furry friends.

AAWA asks that all pets stay on a leash during the event.

Raffle tickets are also on sale this week for a deluxe pet package that includes a dog crate, bed, food, treats, cleaning supplies, puppy pads and toys and much more. Raffle tickets for the pet package are $5. A winner will be drawn Saturday for the pet package. Tickets can be purchased at Altus Motorsports by calling 580-477-1500.

AAWA is also raffling a lap quilt and Christmas wreath through the end of the year. The items can be viewed at Broadway Pharmacy at 601 E. Broadway St. and Christina’s House of Frames and Boutique at 1311 N. Main St. The quilt winner will be announced Dec. 20 with tickets at $1, and the wreath winner will be announced Dec. 1 with tickets at $2.

In addition to the costume contest and raffle, the Howl-O-Ween Barktoberfest event will feature carnival games, face painting, jousting, a food truck and bake sale. Donations of cakes and dog treats are being accepted at Altus Motorsports through Friday between 5 and 7 p.m.

The event coincides with an ongoing fundraising Save Your Change campaign. AAWA passed out bags at the Cotton Pickin Chili Cookoff earlier in October for loose change. Once filled, those can be deposited at Red River Federal Credit Union at 2721 N. Main St.

AAWA also has jars set up at locations around Altus for spare change to raise money for medical expenses for pets in southwest Oklahoma. Those locations include Broadway Pharmacy, Red River Federal Credit Union, Christina’s House of Frames and Boutique and Herring Bank at 721 N. Main St.

Proceeds from the event and fundraising campaign fund medical expenses, vaccinations, shelter and food for animals in Altus and the surrounding communities.

For more information contact Alison Templer at 580-481-4360 or Alyda Richardson at 580-471-2053.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_PetPackage.jpg

By Katrina Goforth katrina@altustimes.com

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.