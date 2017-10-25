Smoking prohibition on city property costs, payoffs

The Altus City Council, voted last week to pass an amendment to the Code of Ordinances to Division 1 article, “Smoking in Public Places and Workplaces,” to prohibit the use of smoking products on city properties.

Chapter 20, Article IV defines smoking as “the carrying by a person of a lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe or other lighted smoking devices,” falling in-line with City Attorney Andrea Chism’s statement in the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that the amendment does not include vaping or tobacco-free products as they are not lighted smoking devices.

City officials were quick to point out that the amendment would not include streets or sidewalks either, though they are technically city property, and stated the amendment would include such places as public parks, city government buildings and their parking lots.

While city ordinances have long included smoking prohibition at indoor workplaces, child-care facilities, public places, public transportation vehicles, schools and state- and city-owned vehicles, some may argue that the list of places one can light up is shorter than the list of places one cannot.

Jackson County Health Department TSET (Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust) Healthy Living Coordinator Victoria Cleveland was ready to speak on behalf of the amendment at the meeting.

The ordinance is just one step toward meeting the requirements to make Altus a Certified Healthy Oklahoma community, which would make the community eligible for as much as $50,000 in healthy living grant money — money that could be used to fund public health initiatives, programs and services.

“What we’re trying to do is change the culture of our community, not just in Altus but in Jackson County,” Cleveland said. “And we’re trying to set some high standards and encourage our community to strive for health and wellness. That helps us with our healthcare costs, as well as our military families, and across the board, we grow as a community.”

Council members Dwayne Martin and Doyle Jencks presented questions about how it would affect local business owners and if there would be any penalty if those same individuals did not attempt to enforce the ordinance.

Chism told the council that any city-owned rental property, including the Altus Community Center and any commercial property, would be included in the prohibition; however, only violators would be cited, and that, after first being asked not to smoke.

Pursuing violations of the amended ordinance would be akin to pursuing a j-walking violation — time-consuming for officers and considered a misdemeanor not committed in an officer’s presence — according to Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, who stated the ordinance is mainly about education rather than enforcement.

“The goal here is for wellness and healthy living,” City Manager Janice Cain said. “It’s more of a prod and encouragement tool for public facilities to set that standard, not about penalties or wrong-doings.”

While city officials recognized that the amended ordinance is restrictive, they pointed out that it isn’t as restrictive as similar state ordinances, which provide county and municipal governments the right to designate their properties as entirely nonsmoking.

Though state ordinances set the fine for violations between $10 and $100, Governor Mary Fallin’s proposed $1.50 tax on a package of cigarettes has seen opposition since it came out on the legislative floor in February 2016. Now, it’s part of a proposed budget agreement that would, if passed by a State Legislature three-fourths vote in both chambers, provide a $3,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers effective August 2018.

The amended city ordinance makes the City of Altus eligible to apply for grants without increasing taxes and puts the community in line for further recognition as a Certified Health Community past the basic eligibility status.

Prerequisites to achieve Excellence status as a Certified Health Community include an ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco and vapor products, proof of affordable fresh fruits and vegetables available in the community, a walkability assessment, a group of community and municipality members engaged in local strategic planning addressing public health needs, and provision of safe storage and proper disposal of prescription drugs — all of which, the Jackson County Community Health Action Team or JCCHAT and its subcommittees are currently striving to meet.

“There are other things we want to do in the future,” Cleveland said. “But for now, this is basic.”

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

By Katrina Goforth katrina@altustimes.com

