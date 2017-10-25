Altus local wins big in Oklahoma lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (October 24, 2017) – Tomas Julian of Altus claimed a $40,000 prize after scratching a winning Black Ice Scratcher from the Oklahoma Lottery. Mr. Julian plans to use his winnings for home improvement projects.

The winning ticket was sold at Stripes, located at 700 E. Broadway in Altus, OK.

About the Oklahoma Lottery

Net proceeds of all Lottery games are used to support improvements and enhancements for Oklahoma education. Since the Lottery’s inception, more than $817 million has been contributed to education. With the passing of HB 1837, the Oklahoma Lottery’s contribution to education is set to increase by $110 million over the next five years.

For more information about the Oklahoma Lottery, please visit www.lottery.ok.gov.