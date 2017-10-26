Bazaar features homemade food, quilts

Members of the First United Methodist Church in Altus began the County Kitchen Bazaar fundraising tradition in 1968. The annual holiday bazaar features homemade quilts, baked goods and a community luncheon made by the volunteers at FUMC.

Over the years, the bazaar has helped fund donations for Hurricane Harvey, school supplies for FUMC students, Clinton Veterans Center, Salvation Army, the Oklahoma FUM Conference Boys Ranch, Montana wildfire relief, Operation Care, Bridges, St. John’s Summer Feeding program and the UMC Flood Buckets project.

This year, the FUMC Quilting Bee is offering five handmade quilts featuring traditional and more modern patterns — the Ohio Star pattern, also called the Shoofly or Tippecanoe and Tyler Too pattern, pieced by Pat Scoggins; a traditional fan pattern called Tumbling Fans pieced and bound by Lucile Holsey; a quilt titled The Minions, which features the yellow pill-shaped fellows from the movie Despicable Me, pieced by Bonnie Devenport; and a modern design inspired by Moorish tiles called The Twist made by Jeanette Glasgow.

In addition to these, a quilt made by the late Martha Raley of Elmer was donated to the Quilting Bee. The design is Farmer’s Daughter, another traditional pattern, bound by Nina Sanders.

Mrs. Claus Candy Shoppe and North Pole Bakery will be stocked with confections made by the congregants of FUMC and a community luncheon will be available for attendees and features items that have been on the menu since the ‘70s including Pride of the Prairie Stew, Ken’s Beans, Methodist cornbread and peach cobbler.

This year, the County Kitchen Bazaar bake sale, quilt sale and community luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. at FUMC at 317 N. Main St. in the Family Life Center.

Reach Katrina Goforth at 580-482-1221, ext. 2077.

Back row from left: Carol Payne, Marti Taylor, Nora Lessard, Marilyn Pruitt, and Nina Sanders; front row from left: Lucille Holsey, Pat Scoggin, and Millie Morris. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_BazaarQuilt.jpg Back row from left: Carol Payne, Marti Taylor, Nora Lessard, Marilyn Pruitt, and Nina Sanders; front row from left: Lucille Holsey, Pat Scoggin, and Millie Morris. Courtesy photo