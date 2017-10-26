Don’t look now!

The regional administrative director of Oklahoma State Department of Health said if you want to diminish your chances of getting the flu this season, now is the best time to get vaccinated.

Cara Gluck, the regional administrative director covering Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Roger Mills and Tillman counties, said it takes as long as two weeks for the influenza shots to take effect. With Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approaching, families will gather from different parts of the country, sometimes bringing viruses with them or getting exposed to them while traveling.

By immunizing now, you may prevent or minimize the effects of getting a flu virus, she advised.

People spread the virus through droplets generated from coughing and sneezing. And, as cooler weather sets in, it often keeps people inside where viruses can spread more quickly. Gluck said that’s why many school-age children get the viruses after one of the holidays.

She said the flu virus usually peaks near the end of January after students return from the holidays. When specific schools register exceptionally high absentees, the health department suggests canceling school for a period to keep the virus from spreading. Several schools in Oklahoma were closed in 2009 when the H1N1 virus, also called the swine flu, spread throughout some districts, Gluck said.

So far, there have been 17 cases of residents hospitalized for flu-like symptoms in Oklahoma this season and just two cases in the southwest region which Gluck administers.

Symptoms of influenza, which most people call the flu, are fever/chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache and a runny or stuffy nose, according to information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC attributes about 36,000 deaths a year to influenza, but the most at risk are infants and young children, people 65 years old and older, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

Gluck, who allowed The Altus Times to photograph her getting her annual shot Wednesday, doesn’t like getting shots and grimaced and looked the other way when Leann Gilchrist, an RN and coordinating nurse at the health department, administered her shot. She later said it didn’t really hurt, she just couldn’t look.

Local pharmacies and doctors’ offices are currently administering shots, usually for $25. Most health insurance, including Medicare, covers the shots as a preventative measure.

The Jackson County Health Department, located near the Western Oklahoma State College Campus at 401 W. Tamarack Road in Altus, provides free shots to people on Medicaid, Native Americans, Native Alaskans and people with no insurance. Low-income families may also qualify. They can check with the health department to determine eligibility.

As of Wednesday, the Altus-based health department had administered 252 doses and had 360 doses left from the state’s initial shipment.

Janene Atchley, an RN and district nurse manager for the health department, said the old story about people getting sick after getting flu shots just doesn’t hold water. She said the shots do not contain a live virus and people cannot possibly get the virus from taking the shot.

However, if people have already been exposed to the virus they might get symptoms after getting the shot, which can make people think the shot caused it. But it does not make the virus more severe. And, she said, while the shot does not totally prevent you from getting the virus, it can make it less severe if you do.

Who should not get flu shots? Anyone with severe or life-threatening allergies, if you’ve ever been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome or if you are not feeling well and have a mild illness.

For more information, call the Jackson County Health Department at (580) 482-7308.

Cara Gluck, regional administrative director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, grimaces and turns her head as Leann Gilchrist, an RN and coordinating nurse for the Jackson County Health Department, administers her flu shot Wednesday.

By Rick Carpenter Rick@altustimes.com

