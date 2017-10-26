Community prepares to have a scary-good time at Spooky Town sponsored by Altus police officers FOP Lodge 120

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 120 is sponsoring a night of scary, safe fun at Spooky Town at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The annual event provides parents and children a safe environment to trick-or-treat on Halloween night.

For one night a year, Safety Town, located behind Imagination Station on Falcon Road, gets spooky decked out with jack-o-lanterns, cobwebs and lots of candy. Trick-or-treaters can walk around Spooky Town collecting candy from stations from Altus police officers and volunteers at the miniature homes and businesses located along the tiny, gated community with plenty of lighting.

This year, Spooky Town will also be selling concessions — hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and sodas will be available at prices from $1 to $2 each — donated by Bar-S and United Supermarkets and prepared by the Jackson County 4H Club.

Last year, the community embraced the event, with one of the best turnouts the FOP Lodge 120 had seen. Candy went fast, so this year, the Altus Police Department is taking donations through Oct. 31 at 509 S. Main St. in Altus.

All candy must be individually wrapped. Monetary donations can also be made to the Altus Police Department. The event ends when the candy runs out.

For those who wish to trick-or-treat in neighborhoods, it’s important to remember a few safety tips on Halloween night.costumes shouldn’t obstruct vision, hearing or movement, and should be flame resistant;

• avoid masks;

• carry a flashlight or glowsticks and attach reflective tape to clothing to increase visibility in the dark;

• not all residents participate in trick-or-treating: don’t approach a residence that does not have a porch light on;

• only cross at well-lit intersections and use well-lit neighborhoods;

• don’t enter a stranger’s home to collect treats or sample candy before a parent or guardian can examine it;

• children 12 and under should be accompanied by a responsible adult with access to a mobile phone in cases of emergency; and

• look out for teal pumpkins as these indicate the resident may be giving out small toys instead of candy for children with food allergies.

For more information contact the Altus Police Department at 580-481-2296.

Trick-or-treaters wait for Spooky Town to open last year with Altus police officers standing by to pass out donated candy. http://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_SpookyTowne.jpg Trick-or-treaters wait for Spooky Town to open last year with Altus police officers standing by to pass out donated candy. Courtesy photo