Newsletter for Veterans and active military

Legislation:

Many veteran service organizations support S. 833, the Service members and Veterans Empowerment and Support Act of 2017. Enacting this legislation would expand Military Sexual Trauma, or MST, counseling and treatment and ease some of the evidentiary requirements for veterans filing claims for service-connection for conditions related to the after-effects of a MST.

Sexual trauma during military service is ever more recognized as a hazard of service for 1 percent of men and 20 percent of women who have served. It often results in mental health conditions for veterans and the need for complex care and specialized treatment from VA. An absence of documentation of MST in the personnel or military unit records of individuals often prevents or obstructs adjudication of claims for disabilities of veterans suffering the devastating after-effects of sexual trauma associated with military service. Accordingly, based on an internal survey, VA verified that grant rates for post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from MST were 17 to 30 percent below grant rates for PTSD resulting from other causes.

Veterans with ‘bad paper’ won’t get new VA ID cards:

Starting next month, veterans can register for identification cards that prove their military history – but not everyone who has served will get one. The Department of Veterans Affairs will provide free, hard-copy identification cards that include their names, photos and an identification number. The rollout is the result of legislation Congress passed in 2015 to make it easier for veterans to receive things such as discounts at stores and restaurants. According to an article in Stars & Stripes, cards won’t be available to veterans with other-than-honorable discharges.

• Trump lets Air Force recall 1K retired pilots:

The Trump administration is giving the Air Force the option to return through voluntary programs as many as 1,000 retired pilots to active-duty service, the Pentagon announced. Through an executive order signed Friday, the measure gives the service more leverage as it attempts to combat the growing pilot shortage in its ranks.

Eligible retires holding the Air Force Specialty Code 11X can apply on the Retiree Officer Assignment landing page of mypers.af.mil . Individuals who do not have a myPers account can request one at http://www.afpc.af.mil/myPers.

Pilots under the age of 60 who retired within the last five years at the rank of captain, major or lieutenant colonel, are eligible to apply. Participation is limited to only 25 retired pilots, with the active duty tour lasting 12 months, Dickerson said.

Applicants must be medically qualified for active duty with a flying class II physical and must have served in a rated staff position within the last 10 years, or have been qualified in an Air Force aircraft within the last five years, according to the press release.

The AFPC will accept applications until Dec. 31, 2018, or until all openings are filled, whichever happens first. Retired pilots returning to active duty will only deploy if they volunteer, but will not be eligible for an aviation bonus.

5 Things for Veterans to know about expanded GI benefits:

Since the Forever GI Bill was passed there have been many questions asked of veteran service organization service officer. Following are 5 things I believe will answer many questions about the bill:

1. Veterans whose colleges shut down in the middle of the semester will have their benefits restored.

2. New service members can use the benefit throughout their lifetimes. The caveat is it’s only for those who were discharged on or after Jan. 1, 2013.

3. The expanded benefits emphasize STEM programs. The expansion encourages veterans to enroll in science, technology, engineering or math degrees through financial incentives.

4. All Purple Heart recipients since Sept. 11, 2001 are now eligible for educational benefits.

5. GI Bill entitlements can be transferred to another dependent or spouse. Veterans will be able to transfer the remainder of their entitlement to another dependent in cases where the dependent who initially received the transferred benefits dies.

A dependent will also be able to transfer the remaining benefits to another dependent after the death of the veteran, too.

VA hearing and vision benefits:

The Department of Veterans Affairs will ensure access to audiology and eye care services including preventive health (care) services and routine vision testing for all enrolled veterans and those veterans exempt from enrollment. The VA will provide eyeglasses and hearing aids to veterans who meet the following criteria:

Veterans with any compensable service-connected disability. Former prisoners of war. Purple Heart recipients. Veterans who are qualified for an increased pension based on being permanently housebound and in need of regular aid and attendance.

Veterans with significant functional or cognitive impairment evidenced by deficiencies in the ability to perform activities of daily living.

• Tester introduces bill to support Gold Star families: S.1990

U.S. Senator Jon Tester has introduced legislation to support spouses and children who’ve lost a loved one in service to the nation. The VA’s Death and Indemnity Compensation Benefit supports surviving family members of service members who died in the line of duty, Gold Star families, and survivors of disabled veterans who died from a service-connected condition. Tester’s Dependency and Indemnity Compensation Improvement Act will increase this benefit by about $300 per month and make it fairer by bringing benefits for surviving military families more in line with federal employee and Department of Defense survivor benefits.

Tester’s bill also extends the Death and Indemnity Compensation Benefit to survivors of veterans who are 100 percent disabled as a result of their service and pass away less than 10 years after receiving their disability rating. Currently, survivors are denied any benefit if a veteran passes away before the arbitrary 10-year threshold.

• Claims for WW II mustard gas exposure:

Claims being made on behalf of WW II veterans for mustard gas exposure must be –

I. for full body exposure

II. the veteran must have served at at least 1 of the 22 known locations

• State budget cuts to affect veterans:

Budget cuts in Oklahoma will hit home and hit hard, especially for our veterans. “When we start talking about budget reduction at Oklahoma Heath Care Authority, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, you’re still talking about all three of those agencies that provide, directly and indirectly, services to veterans,” Pete Reed, coordinator of the Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program, said.

The Health Care Authority will lose $70 million, Human Services will lose $69 million, and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services will lose $75 million. The three agencies provide services many vets find themselves needing after spending time in the military.

With approximately 11 percent of the state’s population consisting of veterans, one would think that a priority of our legislature would be taking care of Oklahoma’s veterans. It is up to each veteran to either write or email our legislature and let them know our thoughts.

