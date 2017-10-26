School board interviews superintendent candidates

The Altus Public Schools Board of Education has called a special meeting for Monday at 5 p.m. to interview candidates to replace Superintendent Roger Hill who announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2018 fiscal year on June 30.

Hill has been superintendent for five years and gave notice of his retirement in a July meeting, according to a spokesperson for the district.

The board will likely go into executive session to interview the candidates, according to an agenda sent to the media Wednesday.

It’s not clear whether the board will interview one or multiple candidates during the meeting. And, it’s not known whether the board is interviewing candidates from within the district.

The board meets in the Board Conference Room of the Administrative Center, 219 N. Lee.

Following the executive session, the board may discuss, make motions and vote on all matters appearing on the agenda, according to the meeting notice.