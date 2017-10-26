Newspaper plans to honor veterans

The Altus Times plans to honor veterans in a regular edition of the newspaper that comes out on Thursday, Nov. 9. Veterans Day is actually on Nov. 11, but since the Times publishes a Sunday edition on Saturday, the newspaper wants to honor them in advance so that the community can recognize the veterans and thank them for their service, according to Rick Carpenter, editor and publisher of the Times.

The Altus Times requests that people who would like to honor a family member or friend submit a photo of the veteran along with detail of his or her service including branch of service, rank and years of service. Last year, the newspaper created a separate section for the veterans while this year the recognition will be included in the regular edition.

You can submit photos in PDF format with 200 dpi resolution and 10 inches wide by sending them to rick@altustimes.com. You can also bring the photos to the office and the staff will scan a copy of the photo into the system. For long-term care facilities wanting to submit multiple photos and names, they can submit them by email or use a portable drive to submit them.

Because of the new format, the advertisements accompanying the honorees will be designed or re-sized to fit the regular edition. Advertisers should contact their ad representatives for more information or if they don’t have an ad rep, they should call the main office for details at (580) 482-1221.

The Altus Times can also shoot photographs of veterans if a photo is not available.