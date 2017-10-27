Halloween Community Calendar

For the kids:

A Fall Carnival and Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 at Southside Baptist Church at 1100 Asalee St. in Altus from 5 to 7 p.m. The Altus Fire Department will have a fire truck at the event, along with the games, food and candy provided by Southside Baptist Church. For more information call the church office at 580-482-4762 or visit southsidebaptistaltus.com.

A Howl-O-Ween Barktoberfest adoption event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Altus Motorsports at 2116 E. Broadway St. The event includes a pet costume contest, carnival games, raffle, and food. For more information call 580-477-1500.

A Pumpkin Patch Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Western Oklahoma State College at 2801 N. Main St., west of the dorms on campus. Admission is $3, and admission is free for children under age 2. The event includes a pick-your-own-pumpkin patch, hay ride, games, and face painting. For more information call 580-477-7701.

A Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Tamarack Road Church of Christ at 1000 E. Tamarack Road. Free hot dogs and chips, a bounce house, hayride and candy will be available. Costumes are encouraged. For more information contact Henry Holub at 580-482-2751.

The FOP Lodge 120 is sponsoring Spooky Town scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Safety Town behind Imagination Station Park on Falcon Road. This event is free and open to the public. Candy donations can be made at the Altus Police Department at 509 S. Main St. beginning Oct. 1. For more information contact APD at 580-481-2296.

Trick-or-treaters are welcome at English Village Manor at 1515 Canterbury Blvd. Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or until the candy is gone. For more information contact Debbie Aguerre at 580-301-1597.

The City of Altus encourages trick-or-treating between 6 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. For more information contact the Altus Police Department at 580-481-4121.

For the kids at heart:

A Fall Dance is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Altus Community Center East. The Logan Walker Band will be playing and refreshments will be provided. Admission is free and the dress is dressy casual or costume. For more information contact Al Messerly at 580-477-1822.

A Frighten Away Cancer Frazer Bank 5K Color Run is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the City of Altus Reservoir. For more information call 580-482-7700.